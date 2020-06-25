All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1106 BATTERY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1106 BATTERY AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:16 AM

1106 BATTERY AVENUE

1106 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1106 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING BRAND NEW RENOVATION 5 BEDROOM HOME with 5 FULL BATHS, ROOFTOP DECK & VIEWS & PARKING! This 5 bedroom, 5 full bath home features brand-new renovation with wood floors, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, large bedrooms with lighted closets, deluxe bathrooms, amazing decks with 360 degree views of the city, Features wood floors, high ceilings, lots of light, finished basement bedroom, ductless HVAC, tankless water heater, the list goes on! Make this your new home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have any available units?
1106 BATTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 1106 BATTERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 BATTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1106 BATTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 BATTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 BATTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 BATTERY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland