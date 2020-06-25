1106 BATTERY AVENUE

Amenities

AMAZING BRAND NEW RENOVATION 5 BEDROOM HOME with 5 FULL BATHS, ROOFTOP DECK & VIEWS & PARKING! This 5 bedroom, 5 full bath home features brand-new renovation with wood floors, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, large bedrooms with lighted closets, deluxe bathrooms, amazing decks with 360 degree views of the city, Features wood floors, high ceilings, lots of light, finished basement bedroom, ductless HVAC, tankless water heater, the list goes on! Make this your new home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!