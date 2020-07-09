All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1035 S Charles St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1035 S Charles St

1035 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1035 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The cozy Loft apartment is a one bedroom two story apartment located above a friendly neighborhood restaurant in the heart of Federal Hill. It is fully equipped with all of the amenities of home and guests can enjoy a shared deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 S Charles St have any available units?
1035 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1035 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1035 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 S Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1035 S Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1035 S Charles St offer parking?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 1035 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 S Charles St have a pool?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1035 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 S Charles St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 S Charles St does not have units with air conditioning.

