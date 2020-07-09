1035 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The cozy Loft apartment is a one bedroom two story apartment located above a friendly neighborhood restaurant in the heart of Federal Hill. It is fully equipped with all of the amenities of home and guests can enjoy a shared deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 S Charles St have any available units?
1035 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1035 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1035 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.