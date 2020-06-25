1028 Riverside Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Federal Hill



- Great location on extremely quiet street, close to shopping, restaurants and highways for easy commute

- Updated with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

- Lots of room for everyone with large living room and 3 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings

- Enjoy the outdoor on your private rear deck or enjoy amazing views on the rooftop deck

- Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs

- Separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer

- Pets welcome



Available today!



(RLNE4825926)