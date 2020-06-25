All apartments in Baltimore
1028 Riverside Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1028 Riverside Ave

1028 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Federal Hill

- Great location on extremely quiet street, close to shopping, restaurants and highways for easy commute
- Updated with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Lots of room for everyone with large living room and 3 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings
- Enjoy the outdoor on your private rear deck or enjoy amazing views on the rooftop deck
- Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs
- Separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer
- Pets welcome

Available today!

(RLNE4825926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

