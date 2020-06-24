1018 N Charles St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/06/19 Must-see corner studio unit along N Charles St in the heart of Mt. Vernon Cultural District! Fully furnished interior is flooded with natural light boasting coveted city views, original oak flooring, and exposed brick details! Separate dining area leads to a modern kitchen fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Full bath features a relaxing soaking tub/shower combination with ceramic tile surround. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and amenities!



Secured Entry Building with Private Entrance

Less than 10 Minutes to UB and MICA Campuses

Convenient Transit Access



Small pets under 20lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4950857)