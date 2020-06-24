All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1018 N Charles St

1018 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/06/19 Must-see corner studio unit along N Charles St in the heart of Mt. Vernon Cultural District! Fully furnished interior is flooded with natural light boasting coveted city views, original oak flooring, and exposed brick details! Separate dining area leads to a modern kitchen fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous storage, and stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Full bath features a relaxing soaking tub/shower combination with ceramic tile surround. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and amenities!

Secured Entry Building with Private Entrance
Less than 10 Minutes to UB and MICA Campuses
Convenient Transit Access

Small pets under 20lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4950857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 N Charles St have any available units?
1018 N Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 N Charles St have?
Some of 1018 N Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 N Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 N Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 N Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 N Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 1018 N Charles St offer parking?
No, 1018 N Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 1018 N Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 N Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 N Charles St have a pool?
No, 1018 N Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 N Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1018 N Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 N Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 N Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
