1006 S MACON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION RYAN HOMES TOWN HOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. 3 OVER SIZED BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHROOMS. LARGE SECONDARY GREAT ROOM ON ENTRY LEVEL. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK-IN SHOWERS. WALK-IN CLOSETS. ENJOY THIS WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES. GIGANTIC CHEFS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. TONS OF STORAGE. SPACIOUS DINING AREA WHICH LEADS TO REAR DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. FRONT ENTRY 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO RETAIL SHOPPING, LOCAL DINING, AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY.