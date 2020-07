Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

You must come to see this lovely 1 bed 1 bath apartment located in the Upton community. Easy and quick access to public transportation. This 3rd-floor unit has a great view of the city. Schedule a showing today to view this property. Section 8 Welcome.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1001-w-lafayette-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.