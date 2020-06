Amenities

Prime location in Canton - 2 blocks from O'Donnell Square, 1 block to Safeway and Starbucks. Spacious 2nd Floor Apartment situated above a legal office - 2 Bedroom + den. 1 full bath. Stack W/D unit & Central AC. All utilities included in rent. No smoking. No pets. References, excellent credit and deposit required. Available for occupancy 1/1/20. Please call 410-812-6210 to schedule a preview of the unit.