All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08

100 East Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Downtown Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 East Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore~s most walkable address. Living in the heart of the city allows easy access to downtown universities as well as Baltimore~s iconic neighborhoods like Otterbein, Little Italy, Fells Point and Mount Vernon. Your own private sanctuary, apartments are complete with a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathroom and high-end, energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views from floor-to-ceiling windows and the spacious, open layouts, either while entertaining friends or relaxing on the couch. Luminary living allows opportunities for both peaceful solitude and dynamic hosting. With a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, there is a floor plan to suit any lifestyle. Brand new downtown Baltimore apartments now leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have any available units?
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have?
Some of 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 pet-friendly?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 offer parking?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 offers parking.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have a pool?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 does not have a pool.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have accessible units?
No, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland