100 E REDWOOD ST #PH08

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore~s most walkable address. Living in the heart of the city allows easy access to downtown universities as well as Baltimore~s iconic neighborhoods like Otterbein, Little Italy, Fells Point and Mount Vernon. Your own private sanctuary, apartments are complete with a gourmet kitchen, luxurious bathroom and high-end, energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy breathtaking views from floor-to-ceiling windows and the spacious, open layouts, either while entertaining friends or relaxing on the couch. Luminary living allows opportunities for both peaceful solitude and dynamic hosting. With a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, there is a floor plan to suit any lifestyle. Brand new downtown Baltimore apartments now leasing.