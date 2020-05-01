9 Pembroke St.

Amenities

Beautiful second floor, two bedroom in the Winter Hill area of Somerville. Located in a three family Victorian home, this spacious and sunny apartment features hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings and original woodwork. Stainless steel appliances in the eat-in-kitchen, second floor balcony, coin-operated laundry in the basement, extra basement storage, and on street permit parking make this a comfortable place to live. No pets and no smoking inside the house. Come take a look at this wonderful place to call home!



Terms: One year lease