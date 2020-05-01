All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 9 Pembroke St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
9 Pembroke St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

9 Pembroke St.

9 Pembroke Street · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Winter Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Pembroke Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful second floor, two bedroom in the Winter Hill area of Somerville. Located in a three family Victorian home, this spacious and sunny apartment features hardwood floors, nine foot ceilings and original woodwork. Stainless steel appliances in the eat-in-kitchen, second floor balcony, coin-operated laundry in the basement, extra basement storage, and on street permit parking make this a comfortable place to live. No pets and no smoking inside the house. Come take a look at this wonderful place to call home!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Pembroke St. have any available units?
9 Pembroke St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Pembroke St. have?
Some of 9 Pembroke St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Pembroke St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Pembroke St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Pembroke St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Pembroke St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 9 Pembroke St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Pembroke St. does offer parking.
Does 9 Pembroke St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Pembroke St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Pembroke St. have a pool?
No, 9 Pembroke St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Pembroke St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Pembroke St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Pembroke St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Pembroke St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Pembroke St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Pembroke St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Pembroke St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity