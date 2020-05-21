8 Gilson Ter 2

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq. 3 Bed - Commuter's Dream - 8/1 - Property Id: 292136



A commuter's dream on the Cambridge / Somerville line! Easy access to Porter Square, the T, the commuter rail, Star Market, and more! Large and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, laundry in the basement, full-sized eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom included! Parking available for rent outside for $50 for a spot. An absolutely can't miss location - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! **We have a variety of options across the city, let a professional help you find your new home!**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292136

Property Id 292136



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824956)