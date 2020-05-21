All apartments in Somerville
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace · (207) 356-1327
Location

8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq. 3 Bed - Commuter's Dream - 8/1 - Property Id: 292136

A commuter's dream on the Cambridge / Somerville line! Easy access to Porter Square, the T, the commuter rail, Star Market, and more! Large and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, laundry in the basement, full-sized eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom included! Parking available for rent outside for $50 for a spot. An absolutely can't miss location - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! **We have a variety of options across the city, let a professional help you find your new home!**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292136
Property Id 292136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have any available units?
8 Gilson Ter 2 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have?
Some of 8 Gilson Ter 2's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gilson Ter 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gilson Ter 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gilson Ter 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Gilson Ter 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Gilson Ter 2 does offer parking.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Gilson Ter 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have a pool?
No, 8 Gilson Ter 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have accessible units?
No, 8 Gilson Ter 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Gilson Ter 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Gilson Ter 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Gilson Ter 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
