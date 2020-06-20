All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
61 Columbus Ave.
61 Columbus Ave.

61 Columbus Avenue · (781) 608-7695
Location

61 Columbus Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely Prospect Hill / Union Square home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Close to Harvard Square, MIT, 93 and Boston. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Large living room and bedroom. Washer/dryer in basement. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplace. Yard Use. 1 Tandem parking spot included. Also available August 1st. Video tour. Click or copy and paste the youtube link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj0jODqFXHM

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Columbus Ave. have any available units?
61 Columbus Ave. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Columbus Ave. have?
Some of 61 Columbus Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Columbus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Columbus Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Columbus Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Columbus Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 61 Columbus Ave. does offer parking.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Columbus Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. have a pool?
No, 61 Columbus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 61 Columbus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Columbus Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Columbus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Columbus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
