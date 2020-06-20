61 Columbus Ave.

Amenities
This lovely Prospect Hill / Union Square home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Close to Harvard Square, MIT, 93 and Boston. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Large living room and bedroom. Washer/dryer in basement. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplace. Yard Use. 1 Tandem parking spot included. Also available August 1st. Video tour. Click or copy and paste the youtube link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj0jODqFXHM
Terms: One year lease