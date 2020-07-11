All apartments in Somerville
5 Boston Ave.
5 Boston Ave.

5 Boston Avenue · (508) 523-4053
5 Boston Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
internet access
Second floor of two family house Three bedrooms, one bath, living room, modern eat in kitchen, enclosed back porch, open front porch Large modern tiled eat in kitchen with dishwasher Refinished hardwood floors Modern energy efficient windows Free laundry included High speed internet and cable available Plenty of storage in basement Plenty on street parking available Steps to the bike/walking path that leads to Davis Square (see directions below) 10 minute walk to Davis Square T , 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square T Walk to Tufts University Quiet residential neighborhood $2,950 per month + utilties Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Boston Ave. have any available units?
5 Boston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 5 Boston Ave. have?
Some of 5 Boston Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Boston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Boston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Boston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Boston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 5 Boston Ave. offer parking?
No, 5 Boston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Boston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Boston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Boston Ave. have a pool?
No, 5 Boston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Boston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5 Boston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Boston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Boston Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Boston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Boston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
