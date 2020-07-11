5 Boston Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Second floor of two family house Three bedrooms, one bath, living room, modern eat in kitchen, enclosed back porch, open front porch Large modern tiled eat in kitchen with dishwasher Refinished hardwood floors Modern energy efficient windows Free laundry included High speed internet and cable available Plenty of storage in basement Plenty on street parking available Steps to the bike/walking path that leads to Davis Square (see directions below) 10 minute walk to Davis Square T , 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square T Walk to Tufts University Quiet residential neighborhood $2,950 per month + utilties Available: September 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease