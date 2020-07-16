All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 455 Somerville Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
455 Somerville Ave.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

455 Somerville Ave.

455 Somerville Avenue · (617) 201-9168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

455 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available August 1. First floor apartment in three family house. New everything- modern kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Eat in kitchen, large living room and two bedrooms both with closets. The bathroom has a brand new large shower There is a nice back yard for relaxing. Utilities are not included except water.NO PETS Easy bus ride to Porter square, short walk to Union square and about 20 min walk to Harvard sq. Call for showing today!-we have video tour !

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Somerville Ave. have any available units?
455 Somerville Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 Somerville Ave. have?
Some of 455 Somerville Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Somerville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
455 Somerville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Somerville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 455 Somerville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. offer parking?
No, 455 Somerville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Somerville Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. have a pool?
No, 455 Somerville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 455 Somerville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Somerville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Somerville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Somerville Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 455 Somerville Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity