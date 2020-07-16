455 Somerville Ave.

Amenities

Available August 1. First floor apartment in three family house. New everything- modern kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Eat in kitchen, large living room and two bedrooms both with closets. The bathroom has a brand new large shower There is a nice back yard for relaxing. Utilities are not included except water.NO PETS Easy bus ride to Porter square, short walk to Union square and about 20 min walk to Harvard sq. Call for showing today!-we have video tour !



Terms: One year lease