Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

41 Gilman St.

41 Gilman Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit is under renovations. New kitchens New bathrooms' Stainless steel appliances Parking on site Recently renovated 4 bed 2 bath white cabinets with SS appliances Brand new hardwood floors All bedroom have closets Laundry in basement

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Gilman St. have any available units?
41 Gilman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 41 Gilman St. have?
Some of 41 Gilman St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Gilman St. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Gilman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Gilman St. pet-friendly?
No, 41 Gilman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 41 Gilman St. offer parking?
Yes, 41 Gilman St. does offer parking.
Does 41 Gilman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Gilman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Gilman St. have a pool?
No, 41 Gilman St. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Gilman St. have accessible units?
No, 41 Gilman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Gilman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Gilman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Gilman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Gilman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
