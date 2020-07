Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW renovation on a nice, quiet side street .4 miles from Sullivan Sq T. Unit features modern finishes, has a spacious, open concept living/kitchen area, and a private laundry/storage room. Kitchen is fully applianced with dishwasher, disposal, and granite counters. Four of the bedrooms are generously sized and one is on the smaller side. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. Super easy ~15 minute commute to the city!



Terms: One year lease