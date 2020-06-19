All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 374 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
374 Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

374 Broadway

374 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Winter Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

374 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 80  Medford St @ Central St (0.20 mi)Bus: 88  125 Highland Ave (0.51 mi)Bus: 101  Broadway @ Main St (0.02 mi)Bus: 89  Broadway opp Main St (0.02 mi)Bus: 95  Mystic Ave @ Mystic Apartments (0.36 mi)Bus: 89/93  Broadway opp Adams St (0.12 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Broadway have any available units?
374 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 374 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
374 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 374 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 374 Broadway offer parking?
No, 374 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 374 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Broadway have a pool?
No, 374 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 374 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 374 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music