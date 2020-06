Amenities

hardwood floors parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking

This is an almost perfect one bed on the first floor on a quiet side street off Elm st in Porter Sq hardwood floors in living room, mod bath, eat in kitchen with full sized gas stove, nice sized bedroom, , four large closets, includes one parking space wow, only a 4 min walk to Porter Sq red line wow, this will rent today avail August 1 hurry call Bill 617-8034-9582 photos are of a another one bed in same building



Terms: One year lease