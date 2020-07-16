All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

315 Broadway

315 Broadway · (617) 500-1282
Location

315 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Stylish 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms unit in Modern Building located in Center of Winter Hill, Somerville. Contemporary open kitchen with quartz counters, built-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, high ceiling, extra large windows, brilliant hardwood floors, spacious closet design and modern bathroom, Laundry room on every floor level and option for in-unit laundry. Garage parking space is available. Pet friendly with restriction. Easy access to Assembly Row, Tufts University, Cambridge, Downtown Boston, McGrath highway, Route 93, Route 90 Mass Pike, Storrow Drive. New Stylish 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms unit in Modern Building located in Center of Winter Hill, Somerville. Contemporary open kitchen with quartz counters, built-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, high ceiling, extra large windows, brilliant hardwood floors, spacious closet design and modern bathroom, Laundry room on every floor level and option for in-unit laundry. Garage parking space is available. Pet friendly with restriction. Easy access to Assembly Row, Tufts University, Cambridge, Downtown Boston, McGrath highway, Route 93, Route 90 Mass Pike, Storrow Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Broadway have any available units?
315 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 315 Broadway have?
Some of 315 Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
315 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 315 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 315 Broadway offers parking.
Does 315 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Broadway have a pool?
No, 315 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 315 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 315 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
