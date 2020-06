Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This location can't be beat! Equal distance to Davis and Porter Square. A car is not needed but if you choose to have one there is parking for 1 car included. On street parking is also a breeze. You will be minutes from your choice of restaurants, and shops cafes and music venues. This unit has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room and an eat in kitchen occupying the top to floors of a two family. There is in unit laundry shared patio space and complimentary high speed internet. Pets negotiable.Available 8-1. First Months rent due at the move in date. Call Andrea for showings.



Terms: One year lease