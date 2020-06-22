All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
280 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

280 Washington

280 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

280 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very Charming 1 BR plus I alcove study w/bay windows Fenced yardStudent OK Very Charming 7 unit house STEPS TO TRENDY UNION SQUARE Somerville w/ yard private porches for each apt COIN LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Washington have any available units?
280 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 280 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
280 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 280 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 280 Washington offer parking?
No, 280 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 280 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Washington have a pool?
No, 280 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 280 Washington have accessible units?
No, 280 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
