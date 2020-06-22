280 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143 Ward Two
Very Charming 1 BR plus I alcove study w/bay windows Fenced yardStudent OK Very Charming 7 unit house STEPS TO TRENDY UNION SQUARE Somerville w/ yard private porches for each apt COIN LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 280 Washington have any available units?
280 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 280 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
280 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.