Somerville, MA
22 Concord Ave.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:59 AM

22 Concord Ave.

22 Concord Avenue · (617) 818-5657
Location

22 Concord Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Aug 1st! ***Video Tour Available*** Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bth, Central A/C, laundry, 3 Parking Incl, Pets Neg. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom union the top two floors of a classic Somerville multifamily home. Unit feature Central A/C, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a renovated en suite bath, and three good size bedroom with closet. High efficiency heat and water system will keep your utility bills low! Laundry and storage in basement, 3 off street Parking included. Perfect Location right in between Union and Inman Square, less than mile from the Red Line and Green Line. Easy access to Central, Kendall, MIT and Harvard! Perfect for Grad students or young professional!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Concord Ave. have any available units?
22 Concord Ave. has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Concord Ave. have?
Some of 22 Concord Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Concord Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Concord Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Concord Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Concord Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 22 Concord Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 22 Concord Ave. does offer parking.
Does 22 Concord Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Concord Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Concord Ave. have a pool?
No, 22 Concord Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Concord Ave. have accessible units?
No, 22 Concord Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Concord Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Concord Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Concord Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Concord Ave. has units with air conditioning.
