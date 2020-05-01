22 Concord Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Aug 1st! ***Video Tour Available*** Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bth, Central A/C, laundry, 3 Parking Incl, Pets Neg. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom union the top two floors of a classic Somerville multifamily home. Unit feature Central A/C, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a renovated en suite bath, and three good size bedroom with closet. High efficiency heat and water system will keep your utility bills low! Laundry and storage in basement, 3 off street Parking included. Perfect Location right in between Union and Inman Square, less than mile from the Red Line and Green Line. Easy access to Central, Kendall, MIT and Harvard! Perfect for Grad students or young professional!



Terms: One year lease