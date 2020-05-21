21 Properzi way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer kitchen with intelligent features like tons of counter space and convenient cabinets, dishwasher/disposal/microwave, washer/dryer hookups in unit or laundry on site, avail Sept 1 price Drop!!! call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the actual unit taken recently http://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Call an experienced broker with over 15 years renting quality apts in the Cambridge/Somerville area



Terms: One year lease