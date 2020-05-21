21 Properzi way

Amenities
upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer kitchen with intelligent features like tons of counter space and convenient cabinets, dishwasher/disposal/microwave, washer/dryer hookups in unit or laundry on site, avail Sept 1 price Drop!!! call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the actual unit taken recently http://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Call an experienced broker with over 15 years renting quality apts in the Cambridge/Somerville area
Terms: One year lease