Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:14 PM

21 Properzi way

21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way · (617) 803-9582
Location

21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer kitchen with intelligent features like tons of counter space and convenient cabinets, dishwasher/disposal/microwave, washer/dryer hookups in unit or laundry on site, avail Sept 1 price Drop!!! call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the actual unit taken recently http://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Call an experienced broker with over 15 years renting quality apts in the Cambridge/Somerville area

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Properzi way have any available units?
21 Properzi way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Properzi way have?
Some of 21 Properzi way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Properzi way currently offering any rent specials?
21 Properzi way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Properzi way pet-friendly?
No, 21 Properzi way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 21 Properzi way offer parking?
Yes, 21 Properzi way does offer parking.
Does 21 Properzi way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Properzi way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Properzi way have a pool?
No, 21 Properzi way does not have a pool.
Does 21 Properzi way have accessible units?
No, 21 Properzi way does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Properzi way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Properzi way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Properzi way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Properzi way has units with air conditioning.
