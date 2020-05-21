All apartments in Somerville
200 Highland Ave.

200 Highland Avenue · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This massive 4BD/2BA has lots to offer featuring gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room with french door leading to porch, galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area with window bench, full bath with subway tiles off the living room on the first floor, In unit W/D on the second floor, four spacious bedrooms and full bath with subway tiles nice fixtures on the second floor, pet negotiable! Great location in the Spring Hill area of Somerville! 1 mile from Davis Sq! Available 6/1/20

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Highland Ave. have any available units?
200 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 200 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 200 Highland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
200 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Highland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 200 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 200 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 200 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
