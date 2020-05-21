200 Highland Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This massive 4BD/2BA has lots to offer featuring gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room with french door leading to porch, galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area with window bench, full bath with subway tiles off the living room on the first floor, In unit W/D on the second floor, four spacious bedrooms and full bath with subway tiles nice fixtures on the second floor, pet negotiable! Great location in the Spring Hill area of Somerville! 1 mile from Davis Sq! Available 6/1/20



Terms: One year lease