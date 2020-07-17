20 Waldo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

WALK THROUGH VIDEO AVAILABLE. Regularly maintained property with good sized bedrooms and recently updated kitchen & bath. Spacious private porch overlooks huge shared yard rare for the area! Great location just off Beacon St, steps from Harvard and Cambridge border. Hardwood floors throughout. Heating systems recently replaced. Coin-Op Laundry in basement. Private unit storage in basement. Bike friendly two blocks from Whole Foods, 5 minute walk to Inman Square, 10 minutes to Harvard. No smoking, no pets. (Reference #123832)