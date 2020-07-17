All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

20 Waldo Ave

20 Waldo Avenue · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Waldo Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
WALK THROUGH VIDEO AVAILABLE. Regularly maintained property with good sized bedrooms and recently updated kitchen &amp; bath. Spacious private porch overlooks huge shared yard rare for the area! Great location just off Beacon St, steps from Harvard and Cambridge border. Hardwood floors throughout. Heating systems recently replaced. Coin-Op Laundry in basement. Private unit storage in basement. Bike friendly two blocks from Whole Foods, 5 minute walk to Inman Square, 10 minutes to Harvard. No smoking, no pets. (Reference #123832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Waldo Ave have any available units?
20 Waldo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 20 Waldo Ave have?
Some of 20 Waldo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Waldo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 Waldo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Waldo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Waldo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20 Waldo Ave offer parking?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20 Waldo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Waldo Ave have a pool?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20 Waldo Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Waldo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Waldo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Waldo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
