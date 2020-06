Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Excellent unit on 1st floor of 2 family home. Renovated with huge kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area. Stack laundry in separate nook in unit. All new windows, plenty of space all around. Has porch + nice back yard. Tenant gets one parking spot in driveway. Located in Spring Hill very close to Union Square. Easy bus straight to Davis Sq, also to Lechmere, and even a bus close by that goes straight to MIT. Great value + quality. (Reference #170460)