Somerville, MA
18 Day
18 Day

18 Day Street · (617) 201-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Day Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Davis Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Available July 1 Great sunny over sized one bed in Davis Square. high top floor, very good sized rooms. This great charming mega size freshly painted one bed in a pre war building 3 blocks to Davis Square T. 1 bed right in Davis Square, elevator building, ht/hw included hardwood floors Large updated eat in kitchen, gas stove, washer dryer in basement. Nice super in building, close to Redline, red oak floors, lots of windows. Broker Fee Charged. July 1 and June 1 and June 15th Availability. No Pets Allowed Studios available for 8/1 and 9/1 $1750 (1 Person Occupancy for a Studio) One beds for June 1 or June 15th or July 1 $2000

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Day have any available units?
18 Day doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 18 Day have?
Some of 18 Day's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Day currently offering any rent specials?
18 Day isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Day pet-friendly?
No, 18 Day is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 18 Day offer parking?
No, 18 Day does not offer parking.
Does 18 Day have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Day offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Day have a pool?
No, 18 Day does not have a pool.
Does 18 Day have accessible units?
No, 18 Day does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Day have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Day does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Day have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Day does not have units with air conditioning.
