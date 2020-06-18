Amenities

Available July 1 Great sunny over sized one bed in Davis Square. high top floor, very good sized rooms. This great charming mega size freshly painted one bed in a pre war building 3 blocks to Davis Square T. 1 bed right in Davis Square, elevator building, ht/hw included hardwood floors Large updated eat in kitchen, gas stove, washer dryer in basement. Nice super in building, close to Redline, red oak floors, lots of windows. Broker Fee Charged. July 1 and June 1 and June 15th Availability. No Pets Allowed Studios available for 8/1 and 9/1 $1750 (1 Person Occupancy for a Studio) One beds for June 1 or June 15th or July 1 $2000



Terms: One year lease