Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18 Bow
18 Bow Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
18 Bow Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated. Huge 2 bedroom condo with 3rd floor office and 2 full bathrooms - available to lease in Somerville
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Bow have any available units?
18 Bow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Somerville, MA
.
Is 18 Bow currently offering any rent specials?
18 Bow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Bow pet-friendly?
No, 18 Bow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Somerville
.
Does 18 Bow offer parking?
No, 18 Bow does not offer parking.
Does 18 Bow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Bow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Bow have a pool?
No, 18 Bow does not have a pool.
Does 18 Bow have accessible units?
No, 18 Bow does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Bow have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Bow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Bow have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Bow does not have units with air conditioning.
