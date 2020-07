Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call today for a showing! This is a huge first floor two bedroom with all the modern amenities including hardwood floors, modern appliances, central air and laundry onsite! A quick jaunt to Davis Sq and easy ride to Tufts and rte 93, this location can't be beat! Park your car(s) off street to complete the picture. Available 9/1/20. Sample pics of similar unit in same building.



Terms: One year lease