17 Everett Street
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

17 Everett Street

17 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Everett Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1 Available 09/01/20 Without a doubt one of the nicest apartments you'll see....in Boston, in London, In Paris, in Tokyo....doesn't matter where you are, this apartment is up with the best of them. Designers win awards for these typos re rehabs. Apartment features an A class kitchen, complete with hidden cabinets, pull out drawers, chef's Island, double french door fridge, huge clay under mount sink, deluxe stove, exposed brick, disposal, dishwasher, open barn wood shelving and O-SO much more!! There's also a pantry/storage closet, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. The first level is open concept, displaying the combo dining / lounging area and open kitchen. Off the kitchen sits the 1st level bedroom, a huge space with a massive closet with built in storage accessories. The living room is massive with tons of windows complete with top down/bottom blinds for customized light settings. The main floor also has a renovated bathroom with white tile and extra storage. Steps leads to a private, secluded master bedroom, complete with barn wood beams, vaulted ceilings and two custom closets. The bathroom contains two skylights, double sinks, a large shower and in unit washer/dryer. There's also plenty of extra storage on site. Don't miss the opportunity to live in Luxury at one of the most unique rentals in Boston. Available September 1st!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17-everett-st-somerville-ma-02143-usa-unit-1/9323ea20-135e-4202-a4a5-0fb425387b48

(RLNE5841257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Everett Street have any available units?
17 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 17 Everett Street have?
Some of 17 Everett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Everett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Everett Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 Everett Street offer parking?
No, 17 Everett Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Everett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 17 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Everett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Everett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Everett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
