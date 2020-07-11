17 Everett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access

1 Available 09/01/20 Without a doubt one of the nicest apartments you'll see....in Boston, in London, In Paris, in Tokyo....doesn't matter where you are, this apartment is up with the best of them. Designers win awards for these typos re rehabs. Apartment features an A class kitchen, complete with hidden cabinets, pull out drawers, chef's Island, double french door fridge, huge clay under mount sink, deluxe stove, exposed brick, disposal, dishwasher, open barn wood shelving and O-SO much more!! There's also a pantry/storage closet, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. The first level is open concept, displaying the combo dining / lounging area and open kitchen. Off the kitchen sits the 1st level bedroom, a huge space with a massive closet with built in storage accessories. The living room is massive with tons of windows complete with top down/bottom blinds for customized light settings. The main floor also has a renovated bathroom with white tile and extra storage. Steps leads to a private, secluded master bedroom, complete with barn wood beams, vaulted ceilings and two custom closets. The bathroom contains two skylights, double sinks, a large shower and in unit washer/dryer. There's also plenty of extra storage on site. Don't miss the opportunity to live in Luxury at one of the most unique rentals in Boston. Available September 1st!



