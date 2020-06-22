106 Concord Ave

Amenities

Spacious 1st floor apartment right off of Beacon St in Inman Sq. Easy access to Harvard or Central via good busses or walk in under 20 minutes. Apartment consists of: good sized front facing living room with hardwood, 2 bedrooms with good closets ( one with hardwood, the other new carpet ), a good sized study, and a nicely renovated eat-in kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, floor, new appliances including built-in micro. There is an amazing and private patio / yard and free laundry in the basement. (Reference #137328)