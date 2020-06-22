All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

106 Concord Ave

106 Concord Avenue · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Concord Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Spacious 1st floor apartment right off of Beacon St in Inman Sq. Easy access to Harvard or Central via good busses or walk in under 20 minutes. Apartment consists of: good sized front facing living room with hardwood, 2 bedrooms with good closets ( one with hardwood, the other new carpet ), a good sized study, and a nicely renovated eat-in kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, floor, new appliances including built-in micro. There is an amazing and private patio / yard and free laundry in the basement. (Reference #137328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Concord Ave have any available units?
106 Concord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 106 Concord Ave have?
Some of 106 Concord Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Concord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 Concord Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Concord Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Concord Ave is pet friendly.
Does 106 Concord Ave offer parking?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 Concord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Concord Ave have a pool?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 Concord Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Concord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Concord Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Concord Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
