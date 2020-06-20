All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
101 Elm St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

101 Elm St.

101 Elm Street · (857) 204-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
This stunning top floor 2 bedroom apartment is located on Elm St across from Porter Square Plaza. Large sunny apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Extremely spacious with separate living room and dining room. Decorative fireplace in the living room along with bay windows facing Porter Square. Walk through pantry leads into eat in kitchen with full sized dishwasher and gas stove. Laundry in the building. This multifamily building is located near Porter Square. Right across Porter Square Plaza which has a Star Market, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Michaels and more. Porter Square MBTA Station, parks, bars and restaurants nearby.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Elm St. have any available units?
101 Elm St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Elm St. have?
Some of 101 Elm St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
101 Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Elm St. pet-friendly?
No, 101 Elm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 101 Elm St. offer parking?
No, 101 Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 101 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 101 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 101 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 101 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Elm St. does not have units with air conditioning.
