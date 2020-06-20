101 Elm St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated playground fireplace

This stunning top floor 2 bedroom apartment is located on Elm St across from Porter Square Plaza. Large sunny apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Extremely spacious with separate living room and dining room. Decorative fireplace in the living room along with bay windows facing Porter Square. Walk through pantry leads into eat in kitchen with full sized dishwasher and gas stove. Laundry in the building. This multifamily building is located near Porter Square. Right across Porter Square Plaza which has a Star Market, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Michaels and more. Porter Square MBTA Station, parks, bars and restaurants nearby.



Terms: One year lease