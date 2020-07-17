All apartments in Somerville
10 Nashua Street

Location

10 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Magoun Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
10 Nashua Street Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02145 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi. Large open plan kitchen and living room. The living area is on 2 levels with skylights in bedrooms and bathrooms. All floors are hardwood, Central AC and dedicated laundry. - Central AC - New high efficiency heating and hot water system (gas) - New windows, Fully insulated - HW floors throughout - All new appliances - Gas stove - Dishwasher - New kitchen, maple cabinets - Built in Microwave - Shared back yard - Private basement storage unit - 2 car off street parking with optional garage also available - Each room wired for cable TV & phone/internet - High ceilings - Door intercom Close to the Bike path to Davis Square (7 minute bike ride) Extremely convenient to bus and T and route 28 / I93. Supermarket and bars / restaurants / cafes all within walking distance. - 7 minute walk to 80 bus stop which takes you to Lechmere station (Green line) in under 10 minutes - 5 minute walk to 89 bus stop which takes you to Davis square (Red Line) and the 93 bus to Sullivan Square station (Orange line) in under 10 minutes - 9 minutes’ walk to 88 bus stop to Lechmere station (Green line) in under 10 minutes and the 90 bus to Davis Square (Red line) and Assembly Row (Orange line). Will consider small pets. This is an exceptional apartment, not your typical rental [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627784 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Nashua Street have any available units?
10 Nashua Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Nashua Street have?
Some of 10 Nashua Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Nashua Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Nashua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Nashua Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Nashua Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 Nashua Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Nashua Street offers parking.
Does 10 Nashua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Nashua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Nashua Street have a pool?
No, 10 Nashua Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Nashua Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Nashua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Nashua Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Nashua Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Nashua Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Nashua Street has units with air conditioning.
