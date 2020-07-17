Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

10 Nashua Street Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02145 - 3 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi. Large open plan kitchen and living room. The living area is on 2 levels with skylights in bedrooms and bathrooms. All floors are hardwood, Central AC and dedicated laundry. - Central AC - New high efficiency heating and hot water system (gas) - New windows, Fully insulated - HW floors throughout - All new appliances - Gas stove - Dishwasher - New kitchen, maple cabinets - Built in Microwave - Shared back yard - Private basement storage unit - 2 car off street parking with optional garage also available - Each room wired for cable TV & phone/internet - High ceilings - Door intercom Close to the Bike path to Davis Square (7 minute bike ride) Extremely convenient to bus and T and route 28 / I93. Supermarket and bars / restaurants / cafes all within walking distance. - 7 minute walk to 80 bus stop which takes you to Lechmere station (Green line) in under 10 minutes - 5 minute walk to 89 bus stop which takes you to Davis square (Red Line) and the 93 bus to Sullivan Square station (Orange line) in under 10 minutes - 9 minutes’ walk to 88 bus stop to Lechmere station (Green line) in under 10 minutes and the 90 bus to Davis Square (Red line) and Assembly Row (Orange line). Will consider small pets. This is an exceptional apartment, not your typical rental [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627784 ]