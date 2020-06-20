All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
1 Nashua St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1 Nashua St 1

1 Nashua Street · (339) 368-0909
Location

1 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Magoun Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527

Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request

Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.

Rent: $2,500 / Month
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: 07/01/2020
Pet: Pet Friendly
Parking:: street parking

Recently renovated first floor apartment (1 bedroom / 1 bath) in a two family home. Right next to Magoun Square. Fantastic location close to Somerville community path, Davis / Porter squares, and Tufts. Convenience stores, restaurants, bars, all around the corner.

new stainless steel appliances (gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave)
- Granite countertops
- Hardwood floors
- Backyard. Great for grilling.
- New washer / dryer in basement (coin-op)
- Jacuzzi tub
- Central air (heat + a/c)
- New windows = great insulation. Low heating / cooling costs.
- Ample storage in basement.

July 1st move in. Lease runs to August 31st, 2021. Pets negotiable.

Agent: Joe Fimiani
Phone: 339-368-0909
Email: Joe@RentSourceLLC.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267527
Property Id 267527

(RLNE5730916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

