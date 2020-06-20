1 Nashua St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527



Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request



Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.



Rent: $2,500 / Month

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Available Date: 07/01/2020

Pet: Pet Friendly

Parking:: street parking



Recently renovated first floor apartment (1 bedroom / 1 bath) in a two family home. Right next to Magoun Square. Fantastic location close to Somerville community path, Davis / Porter squares, and Tufts. Convenience stores, restaurants, bars, all around the corner.



new stainless steel appliances (gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave)

- Granite countertops

- Hardwood floors

- Backyard. Great for grilling.

- New washer / dryer in basement (coin-op)

- Jacuzzi tub

- Central air (heat + a/c)

- New windows = great insulation. Low heating / cooling costs.

- Ample storage in basement.



July 1st move in. Lease runs to August 31st, 2021. Pets negotiable.



Agent: Joe Fimiani

Phone: 339-368-0909

Email: Joe@RentSourceLLC.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267527

Property Id 267527



(RLNE5730916)