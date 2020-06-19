28 Brainard Ave.

Amenities
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row. Close to School- Short drive/train ride to most area colleges (Tufts, Northeastern, Harvard, BU). Value- Includes 2 free parking spots, 24/7 gym, 24/7 maintenance, pool and grill access. Garage Parking and Storage spaces available Located an eight minute walk from the Orange Line at the Wellington Station - Outbound stop. This apartment is in the Wellington neighborhood in Medford. Nearby parks include Tuft's Boathouse, Rivers Edge, Medford, Mystic River Reservation.
Terms: One year lease