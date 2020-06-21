24 pearl St.

Amenities

Sep 1st -you will find it easy to make a home in this lovely three-bedroom home in an unbeatable location right off College Avenue, 1/2 mile from to Tufts campus. House features hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, a stunning eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. washer & Dryer in the basement. 1.3 miles to Davis square. Completely Renovated in 2015 3 beds 1.5 baths Super large, over 1700 sqft Available 9/1 $3300/month No Pets or $3350/month with one pet only (Pet breed restriction) First + Last + Security Deposit ($2000 up to one month) + One month Fee 2 parking spots included + city resident street parking is available for Medford residents. See Resident parking link: http://parkmedford.org/PERMITS.aspx Utilities not included, 2015 Gas Furnace, City water/sewer paid by landlord Laundry in Basement



Terms: One year lease