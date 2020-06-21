All apartments in Medford
24 pearl St.

24 Pearl Street · (339) 227-2547
Location

24 Pearl Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sep 1st -you will find it easy to make a home in this lovely three-bedroom home in an unbeatable location right off College Avenue, 1/2 mile from to Tufts campus. House features hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, a stunning eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. washer & Dryer in the basement. 1.3 miles to Davis square. Completely Renovated in 2015 3 beds 1.5 baths Super large, over 1700 sqft Available 9/1 $3300/month No Pets or $3350/month with one pet only (Pet breed restriction) First + Last + Security Deposit ($2000 up to one month) + One month Fee 2 parking spots included + city resident street parking is available for Medford residents. See Resident parking link: http://parkmedford.org/PERMITS.aspx Utilities not included, 2015 Gas Furnace, City water/sewer paid by landlord Laundry in Basement

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 pearl St. have any available units?
24 pearl St. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 pearl St. have?
Some of 24 pearl St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 pearl St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 pearl St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 pearl St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 24 pearl St. offer parking?
Yes, 24 pearl St. does offer parking.
Does 24 pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 pearl St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 pearl St. have a pool?
No, 24 pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 24 pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 pearl St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 pearl St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 pearl St. does not have units with air conditioning.
