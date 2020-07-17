All apartments in Medford
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

1530 Mystic Valley Parkway · (617) 209-9394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA 02155
West Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station. 2 parking spaces included! Offering an open concept floor plan with a chef's kitchen that offers ample granite counter top space, breakfast island, and stainless appliances. Also featuring beautiful hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, recessed lighting, separate dining and living areas, 3 bedrooms, gas fireplace, front and back porches, storage in basement. Laundry hookups available. Tenants to pay 1st month, 1 month security deposit, and 1 month broker fee. Text 781-640-8880 or 617-209-9394 for a showing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have any available units?
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have?
Some of 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has units with air conditioning.
