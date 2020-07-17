1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

Amenities

Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station. 2 parking spaces included! Offering an open concept floor plan with a chef's kitchen that offers ample granite counter top space, breakfast island, and stainless appliances. Also featuring beautiful hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, recessed lighting, separate dining and living areas, 3 bedrooms, gas fireplace, front and back porches, storage in basement. Laundry hookups available. Tenants to pay 1st month, 1 month security deposit, and 1 month broker fee. Text 781-640-8880 or 617-209-9394 for a showing.



Terms: One year lease