All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 8 Cider Mill Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MA
/
8 Cider Mill Ln.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

8 Cider Mill Ln.

8 Cider Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Cider Mill Lane, Lexington, MA 02421
North Lexington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 62  Bedford St @ Simonds Rd (0.05 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have any available units?
8 Cider Mill Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MA.
Is 8 Cider Mill Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Cider Mill Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Cider Mill Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. offer parking?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have a pool?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Cider Mill Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Cider Mill Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane
Lexington, MA 02421
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms
Lexington, MA 02421
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr
Lexington, MA 02421

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA
Everett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lexington Town Center
Follen Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music