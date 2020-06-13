202 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with balcony
"When the porter yells Massachusetts, I'll be there with bells / Massachusetts. Homesick as can be, Massachusetts / Only place for me, Massachusetts / [...] As you walk to Lexington, you think of glory / When those Minutemen were done, they left a story." (-Anita O'Day, "Massachusetts")
A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lexington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.