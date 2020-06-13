Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:55 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,446
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Five Fields
9 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,733
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lexington
1 Unit Available
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
1344 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Lexington
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
City Guide for Lexington, MA

"When the porter yells Massachusetts, I'll be there with bells / Massachusetts. Homesick as can be, Massachusetts / Only place for me, Massachusetts / [...] As you walk to Lexington, you think of glory / When those Minutemen were done, they left a story." (-Anita O'Day, "Massachusetts")

A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lexington, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lexington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

