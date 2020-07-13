251 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Five Fields
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Lexington Town Center
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Lexington Town Center
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Follen Heights
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lexington Town Center
15 Captain Parker Arms
15 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
THE LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FULL BROKER FEE ON ALL LEXINGTON RENTALS AND OFFERING THE MONTH OF JUNE FREE ON ALL VACANT APARTMENTS. SEE BELOW FOR A PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS AND BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lexington
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lexington Town Center
1433 Massachusetts Ave
1433 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
East Lexington
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lexington Town Center
29 Captain Parker Arms 29c
29 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included - Property Id: 169216 - Available 4/1 - PET FRIENDLY (dog breed restrictions may apply) - Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included! - NO BROKER FEE - Text/email for more information,
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
489 Summer
489 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom, top floor corner unit, sunny, 550 square foot apartment in brick apartment building in Arlington. Recently renovated, brand new hardwood throughout, updated kitchen and bath, A/C, dishwasher, disposal. Great closet space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brattle
9 Ryder Street
9 Ryder Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1bedroom , 1 bath condo with large open living room and lots of natural sunlight. 2 double door large closets, one in bedroom and other upon entering. Master suite set up with bathroom off bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
600 Trapelo Road
600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1683 sqft
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
290 Forest
290 Forest Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1275 sqft
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in Arlington's Turkey Hill area. The first floor features a three season sun porch/ mud room. The kitchen has newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lexington, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lexington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

