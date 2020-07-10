162 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with washer-dryer

/
apartments with washer dryer
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,218
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,367
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Five Fields
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,703
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Lexington Town Center
1433 Massachusetts Ave
1433 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now.
East Lexington
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
Arlington Heights
483 Summer St.
483 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on Summer St. Arlington. Terms: One year lease
North Waltham
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
North Waltham
600 Trapelo Road
600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1683 sqft
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms.
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Piety Corner
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,190
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,841
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,218
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
