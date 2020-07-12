/
lexington town center
159 Apartments for rent in Lexington Town Center, Lexington, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Worthen Rd.
32 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 Captain Parker Arms
15 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
THE LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FULL BROKER FEE ON ALL LEXINGTON RENTALS AND OFFERING THE MONTH OF JUNE FREE ON ALL VACANT APARTMENTS. SEE BELOW FOR A PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS AND BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1433 Massachusetts Ave
1433 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
29 Captain Parker Arms 29c
29 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included - Property Id: 169216 - Available 4/1 - PET FRIENDLY (dog breed restrictions may apply) - Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included! - NO BROKER FEE - Text/email for more information,
Results within 1 mile of Lexington Town Center
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
915 Massachusetts Ave.
915 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
9999 sqft
Set back off Mas Ave, this unique carriage house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in unit laundry a dining room, living room and study over 2 floors. It also features a private backyard! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lake St
5 Lake Street, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WOW!! Do not miss out on this RARE opportunity to RENT TO OWN our Village Victorian style, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in this family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood in Lexington.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
95 Gleason Rd.
95 Gleason Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95 Gleason Rd. in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Town Center
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,848
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
12 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
30 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
15 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
40 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,355
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
