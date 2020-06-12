/
2 bedroom apartments
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Five Fields
9 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Lexington Town Center
3 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Lexington Town Center
15 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
North Cambridge
23 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
North Cambridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1223 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
