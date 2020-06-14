213 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with hardwood floors
1 of 38
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 54
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 52
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 66
1 of 17
"When the porter yells Massachusetts, I'll be there with bells / Massachusetts. Homesick as can be, Massachusetts / Only place for me, Massachusetts / [...] As you walk to Lexington, you think of glory / When those Minutemen were done, they left a story." (-Anita O'Day, "Massachusetts")
A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.