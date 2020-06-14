213 Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,287
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Lexington Town Center
15 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Lexington Town Center
2 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
32 Worthen Rd.
32 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
4 Emerson Gardens Road
4 Emerson Gardens Road, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in the desirable Emerson Gardens Community! Enjoy the new designer kitchen with gleaming quartz counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a fully updated bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
1344 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Lexington
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Piety Corner
1 Unit Available
228 Lake St.
228 Lake Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1822 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North Waltham
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,080
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
City Guide for Lexington, MA

"When the porter yells Massachusetts, I'll be there with bells / Massachusetts. Homesick as can be, Massachusetts / Only place for me, Massachusetts / [...] As you walk to Lexington, you think of glory / When those Minutemen were done, they left a story." (-Anita O'Day, "Massachusetts")

A suburb rich with history, Lexington, Massachusetts, is the birthplace of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from downtown Boston, it's rife with monuments and parks lining its historical streets. The most prominent among these are the Battle Green, the first war memorial in the country, the Revolutionary Monument, and the Center Depot, which presently serves as the headquarters of the Lexington Historical Society. You'll pay for such a refined and history-infused existence. Invest sufficient time searching for a rental home in Lexington, however, and you could walk away with a really good deal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lexington, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

