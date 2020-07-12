/
255 Apartments for rent in Follen Heights, Lexington, MA
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
915 Massachusetts Ave.
915 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
9999 sqft
Set back off Mas Ave, this unique carriage house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in unit laundry a dining room, living room and study over 2 floors. It also features a private backyard! Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Follen Heights
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 Captain Parker Arms
15 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
THE LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FULL BROKER FEE ON ALL LEXINGTON RENTALS AND OFFERING THE MONTH OF JUNE FREE ON ALL VACANT APARTMENTS. SEE BELOW FOR A PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS AND BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 Trapelo Road
600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1683 sqft
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1433 Massachusetts Ave
1433 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Rd.
42 Circle Road, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2135 sqft
An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
29 Captain Parker Arms 29c
29 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included - Property Id: 169216 - Available 4/1 - PET FRIENDLY (dog breed restrictions may apply) - Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included! - NO BROKER FEE - Text/email for more information,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Results within 5 miles of Follen Heights
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
13 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
