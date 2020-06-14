/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
136 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Side
1 Unit Available
95 High St.
95 High Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern CORNER studio, recently renovated and currently vacant and ready for an IMMEDIATE/JUNE 1ST move in.. Third floor unit located in professionally managed building in quiet area in Arlington. Convenient location; near center and buses.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
6 Notre Dame Ave.
6 Notre Dame Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
300 sqft
This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible lease. There is a private entrance.
Similar Pages
Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLexington 3 BedroomsLexington Accessible ApartmentsLexington Apartments with Balcony
Lexington Apartments with GarageLexington Apartments with GymLexington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLexington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLexington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA