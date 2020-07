Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard e-payments internet access

Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA. The property is situated at the heart of a historic district in Lexington Center just steps from Battle Green (site of "the shot heard round the world" and the start of the Revolutionary War) on Worthen Road in close proximity to town center (restaurants, shops, pharmacy and grocery store) and with excellent access to Route 2, Route 3, I-90 (Mass Pike) and I-93 employment markets and retail amenities.