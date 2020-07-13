/
121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Five Fields
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Lexington Town Center
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Lexington Town Center
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Follen Heights
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
Arlington Heights
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/15 AND RENT FOR $2500!** This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac
Lexington Town Center
29 Captain Parker Arms 29c
29 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included - Property Id: 169216 - Available 4/1 - PET FRIENDLY (dog breed restrictions may apply) - Heat And Hot Water Included - Parking included! - NO BROKER FEE - Text/email for more information,
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Piety Corner
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
