Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Avalon at Lexington Hills offers thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and townhomes in a premier location. All apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer, spacious closets and more. Select apartments feature a newly renovated kitchen and bath with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hard surface plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include swimming pool, private fitness center and shuttle to the Alewife station for an easy Boston commute. We also offer an updated fitness center with stretching area and new cardio equipment, updated resident lounge with modern kitchenette, updated courtyard with new built in cucina style grills.