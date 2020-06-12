278 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, MA

/
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Waltham
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1437 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Five Fields
9 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Lexington Town Center
3 Units Available
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1019 sqft
Battle Green Apartments is a 48-unit Class 'A' apartment community, a mere thirteen miles northwest of downtown Boston, in close proximity to Route 128/I-95 and Route 2A in the highly sought-after community of Lexington, MA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Follen Heights
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Bleachery
38 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1223 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Side
17 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1216 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1181 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
20 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
664 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
