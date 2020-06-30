All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

988 Memorial Dr.

988 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

988 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, PLEASE INQUIRE A tree top hideaway! This spectacular furnished one bedroom, located on the top floor of a desirable Harvard Square Condominium building offers amazing views to the garden and direct views to the Charles River. Sun light splashes in through the window all day and gives one a cheerful feeling. In addition, no expense was spared in the recent renovation. There is wide plank hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen offers an open galley plan. Appliances are all of highest quality of the Miele brand. The white solid surface counters compliment the surrounding modern white kitchen cabinets and d cor. Renovation was carried throughout the apartment including the bathroom which offers a modern vanity and walk in glass shower. There is also a walk in closet and a large window in the bedroom that draws plenty of natural light. The furnishings are all contemporary and chosen with a select eye to compliment the apartment. Tenant pays all metered utilities and broker's fee of one month rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Memorial Dr. have any available units?
988 Memorial Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 988 Memorial Dr. have?
Some of 988 Memorial Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Memorial Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
988 Memorial Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Memorial Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 988 Memorial Dr. offer parking?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 988 Memorial Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Memorial Dr. have a pool?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 988 Memorial Dr. have accessible units?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Memorial Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 Memorial Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
