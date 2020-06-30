988 Memorial Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, PLEASE INQUIRE A tree top hideaway! This spectacular furnished one bedroom, located on the top floor of a desirable Harvard Square Condominium building offers amazing views to the garden and direct views to the Charles River. Sun light splashes in through the window all day and gives one a cheerful feeling. In addition, no expense was spared in the recent renovation. There is wide plank hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen offers an open galley plan. Appliances are all of highest quality of the Miele brand. The white solid surface counters compliment the surrounding modern white kitchen cabinets and d cor. Renovation was carried throughout the apartment including the bathroom which offers a modern vanity and walk in glass shower. There is also a walk in closet and a large window in the bedroom that draws plenty of natural light. The furnishings are all contemporary and chosen with a select eye to compliment the apartment. Tenant pays all metered utilities and broker's fee of one month rent.



Terms: One year lease